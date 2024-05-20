icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange secures big win in US extradition hearing: How it happened
20 May, 2024 20:17
HomeWorld News

Israel wasn’t involved in Iranian president’s fatal helicopter crash – Reuters

Ebrahim Raisi and others died on Sunday in the country’s northwestern East Azerbaijan province
Israel wasn’t involved in Iranian president’s fatal helicopter crash – Reuters
Ebrahim Raisi © Getty Images / Handout / Handout

The Israeli government had nothing to do with the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed official.

The helicopter carrying Raisi and several other officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, went down on Sunday afternoon in a mountainous region of northwest Iran. After more than ten hours of searching – hampered by fog and rain – the president and his entourage were confirmed dead.

The head of state had traveled to the border region after joining Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday to inaugurate a dam. Raisi had pledged to visit each of Iran’s 30 provinces at least once a year, and so was regularly traveling around the country.

His death has prompted speculation that Iran’s long-time foe Israel could be behind the accident.

On Monday, an Israeli official, who requested anonymity, denied the nation’s involvement in the crash, telling Reuters: “It wasn’t us.”

The latest round of tensions between Israel and Iran began on April 1, after an alleged Israeli airstrike hit the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus. The strike killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals.

Iranian president killed in helicopter crash: What we know so far READ MORE: Iranian president killed in helicopter crash: What we know so far

In response, Tehran launched scores of drones and missiles at Israel, which later retaliated with a handful of drones and air-launched missiles.

The Islamic Republic has vowed on multiple occasions to wipe out, destroy or annihilate the “Zionist regime,” as it calls Israel.

Israel’s Minister of Heritage, Amichay Eliyahu, reacted to the news of Raisi’s death by posting an image of a wine glass on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a “Cheers” in the caption.

Avigdor Lieberman, former defense minister and leader of the opposition right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, told the Ynet news site that Israel “will not shed a tear for the death of the Iranian president.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared five days of mourning in the country for the victims of the crash. Raisi’s deputy, Mohammad Mokhber, has taken over the presidency after Khamenei’s approval on Monday. Mokhber will hold the post for 50 days until an election is held.

Top stories

RT Features

Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India’s cultural diversity is one of its biggest strengths: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar
0:00
23:52
Putin in Beijing, Blinken in Kiev, Robert Fico shot: The weekly roundup
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies