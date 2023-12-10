Zelensky to meet with Biden

The two leaders will discuss joint military projects, the Ukrainian president's office announced

The Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky will pay a visit to the USA on December 12, his office has announced. He is set to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden and, according to the White House, it was the American leader who'd initiated the encounter.

“Among the key topics at the talks in Washington will be the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular, joint projects for the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of efforts of the two states next year,” the announcement on Sunday said.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Zelensky’s visit in a statement, saying that the meeting is intended “to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion.” The “urgent needs” of the country will be discussed “as Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes,” the White House said.

On Sunday, Zelensky visited Argentina to congratulate newly elected libertarian president Javier Milei on his inauguration. It marked the first time the Ukrainian has visited Latin America since the war with Russia began in 2022.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW