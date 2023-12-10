icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky to meet with Biden
10 Dec, 2023 20:16
The two leaders will discuss joint military projects, the Ukrainian president's office announced
©  Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky will pay a visit to the USA on December 12, his office has announced. He is set to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden and, according to the White House, it was the American leader who'd initiated the encounter.

“Among the key topics at the talks in Washington will be the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular, joint projects for the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of efforts of the two states next year,” the announcement on Sunday said.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Zelensky’s visit in a statement, saying that the meeting is intended “to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion.” The “urgent needs” of the country will be discussed “as Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes,” the White House said.

On Sunday, Zelensky visited Argentina to congratulate newly elected libertarian president Javier Milei on his inauguration. It marked the first time the Ukrainian has visited Latin America since the war with Russia began in 2022.

