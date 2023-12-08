icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2023 21:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Russians better off despite sanctions – poll

A record percentage told Gallup that their living standards were improving
Russians better off despite sanctions – poll
Women with shopping in their hands walk through a street in the district of Patriarshiye Prudy, Moscow, Russia, August 10, 2023 ©  AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

More Russians than ever before feel that their living standards, local economies, and personal safety are just getting better, according to a Gallup survey published on Friday. The optimistic outlook comes despite efforts by the West to “crater” the Russian economy with sanctions.

The poll found that 56% of Russians believe that their local economy is improving, while 46% say the same about their standard of living. Both figures are the highest ever recorded by Gallup, eclipsing the previous high water mark set in 2008, when 42% were optimistic about their local economy and 40% about their standard of living.

The US, UK, EU, and other Western-aligned nations responded to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine by imposing successive rounds of economic sanctions on Russia. US President Joe Biden claimed as far back as last March that these measures had “caused the Russian economy to crater,” but was quickly proven wrong.

Russian oil exports yielding more revenue than before Ukraine conflict – Bloomberg
Read more
Russian oil exports yielding more revenue than before Ukraine conflict – Bloomberg

he ruble regained its value within a month, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now forecasts that the Russian economy will experience modest growth of 1.1% next year, after growing by 2.2% in 2023. By contrast, the American economy grew by 2.1% this year, while the entire Euro area grew by 0.7%. Germany – once Europe’s economic powerhouse – saw its economy shrink by 0.5%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin predicts an even higher growth rate of 3.5% by the end of 2023. The goals “set by our ill-wishers have clearly not been achieved,” he said in an address on Thursday.

Gallup also found that 71% of Russians feel safe walking the streets of their local area at night, another record high. Their perception of public safety has risen steadily from 27% in 2006, and the increase from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2023 is the sharpest rise on record, despite Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities and raids on border regions.

The poll stands in contrast to similar surveys taken in Western countries. In the US, a CNN poll published on Wednesday found that just 29% of respondents view the economy as “good” or “very good.” Some 61% predicted poor economic conditions a year into the future – the most pessimistic response since 1997.

Top stories

RT Features

Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies