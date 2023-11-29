Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

Russian air defense forces shot down a UAV launched by Kiev outside the capital’s borders, according to Sergey Sobyanin

Ukrainian forces have made another attempt to attack the Russian capital with a UAV which was hit outside its borders, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday morning.

According to the official, the enemy drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Moscow region’s Podolsk district. According to preliminary data, there was no damage done where the UAV fell, and no people were injured. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the crash.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at 7:30am Moscow time “an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aircraft of the airplane type was foiled,” adding that the drone had been destroyed.

On Sunday, Russian air defense forces repelled a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on the Moscow, Tula, Bryansk, Smolensk and Kaluga regions. A total of 24 UAVs were destroyed.

One of the downed drones crashed into an apartment building in Tula. According to local media, the UAV hit an apartment on the 12th floor, injuring the foot of a person inside.

In early November, the Ukrainian general in charge of UAV operations, Sergey Baranov, said that Kiev was preparing for a large-scale drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter, as a lull in ground combat operations was expected due to harsh weather conditions.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used drones to target civilian infrastructure. In late August, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian UAV attacks on Russian regions demonstrated “the terrorist nature” of Kiev. According to her, the drones would not have been able to fly such a distance without information from Western satellites.