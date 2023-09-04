Ukrainian armed infiltration attempt ends in failure – governor

The Russian forces have captured “foreign-made” weapons left by the enemy, a top regional official said

Russian military and security personnel have thwarted a Ukrainian plan to infiltrate the country’s western Bryansk Region, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Monday.

A Ukrainian “reconnaissance and sabotage group” attempted to cross into Russia in Sevsky District, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. He added that intruders were met by the units from the country’s Defense Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB).

The governor posted photos of shoulder-fired missiles, grenades, and ammunition, which he said were left by the enemy. Some of the equipment was “foreign-made,” he wrote.

The FSB said earlier that a different Ukrainian group was discovered and neutralized in Bryansk Region on Wednesday. According to Russian officials, two Ukrainian fighters were killed and five were captured.

Ukraine has launched several cross-border raids this year, most notably in March, May and June. In early June, an incursion in Belgorod Region by the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), a Kiev-aligned unit made up of Russian citizens, was repelled after heavy fighting near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Kiev has also stepped up drone and missile attacks on Russian territory in recent months, as its much-anticipated ground offensive, launched in early June, had failed to win any significant ground.