Russia foils Ukrainian ‘terrorist drone attack’ – MOD

At least two UAVs were reportedly intercepted near Crimea and Russian “atomic city” of Kurchatov

In the early hours of Monday, the Russian air defense systems repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, a home to a large Nuclear Power plant, and over the Black Sea near Crimea, according to the Defense Ministry.

“Today, at about 1:00am Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type UAVs on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the ministry said in a brief statement on their official Telegram channel on Monday.

One of the drones was “destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula” while the second UAV was shot down somewhere “over the territory of the Kursk region,” with no casualties or damage reported on the ground, according to the ministry.

While the military did not elaborate on where exactly the drones were intercepted, several witnesses reported hearing alleged air defense fire in the city of Kurchatov.

The industrial hub near the Kursk Nuclear Power plant, was targeted multiple times last week. Earlier on Sunday, a Ukrainian drone sparked fire in a non-residential building in the city, according to the governor of Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt. Kurchatov was also targeted by an unmanned aircraft on Friday.

Russian officials have accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants. The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea have been frequently subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks.