Ukrainian drones attack Russian ‘atomic city’ – governor
1 Sep, 2023 04:46
Experts are assessing the damage resulting from the incident in Kurchatov, Roman Starovoyt says
Two unmanned aircraft have targeted the Russian city of Kurchatov, an industrial hub near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, the governor of Kursk Region said on Friday morning.

“In the morning, Kurchatov was attacked by two Ukrainian drones. An administrative building and a residential building were damaged,” Roman Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.

While there were no immediate reports of any damage to critical infrastructure, he added that the emergency services are working at the scene “assessing the extent of the damage.”

The city of Kurchatov is located in Kursk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine. It was founded in the late 1960s and named after physicist Sergey Kurchatov, known as the father of the Soviet atomic bomb. The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) from Kurchatov.

In July, a drone went down and exploded in Kurchatov, causing minor damage to the facade of an apartment block and shattering some windows. The incident did not result in casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea and Moscow, have been frequently targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.

