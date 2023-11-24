icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2023 14:27
Regional leader urges Americans to work in Russia

The prime minister of Bashkortostan suggested US citizens should move to the republic before others seize the opportunity
Prime Minister of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, Andrei Nazarov ©  Alexey Malgavko;  RIA Novosti

Americans should consider moving to Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan while there is still a chance to take advantage of lucrative opportunities, regional leader Andrey Nazarov has said. 

Speaking on Wednesday at the international business week in the regional capital Ufa, the Bashkortostan prime minister argued it was “more interesting to work here.” The event’s moderator, American radio host Tim Kirby, had earlier explained that working in Russia had allowed him to preside over major economic forums – an opportunity he did not have in the US. 

Nazarov said it was previously common to hear of “an American journalist of Russian descent,” but that it was now becoming more typical to hear the phrase “a Russian journalist of American descent.” 

“Imagine what prospects open up for Americans who will live in Russia,” Nazarov stated. “So, we invite these people to come. Those who come too late may have a difficult time later, because other people will gladly come here to live and work,” the prime minister added, urging Kirby to invite his compatriots to start “moving in our direction.” 

READ MORE: The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week

Nazarov recalled a quote from Chinese philosopher Laozi, saying that “if there is a path, one does not stop.” He asserted that Russia has set a path for itself and will achieve its economic goals, while declaring that Bashkortostan will be “the best place to live. We invite everyone.” 

The international business forum in Ufa features delegations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, and elsewhere, and is expected to be attended by over 4,000 people.

