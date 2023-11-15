icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
15 Nov, 2023 09:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Washington doesn’t want to tie Israel’s hands – Lavrov to RT

The US takes everything coming from Moscow as “hostile acts,” including peacemaking efforts in Gaza, the Russian foreign minister has said
Washington doesn’t want to tie Israel’s hands – Lavrov to RT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Guneev

The US does not want to constrain Israel in its actions against the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview to RT on Wednesday.

While asked to comment why he believed the US vetoed Russia’s resolutions in the UN seeking to stop the hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, Lavrov suggested that Washington “is highly ideologized.”  

“Anything coming from Russia is taken as a hostile act… But on substance, and on practical terms Washington does not want to tie Israel’s hands,” he said.

Lavrov pointed out that such an approach works with West Jerusalem, adding that the US tried to persuade Israel to be “a little flexible” on supplies of humanitarian assistance to hospitals in the besieged enclave, as well as on letting foreigners out.

But the key reason, I believe, is that Washington does not want to stop [them] the way Israel does not like.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’
Sport of the new reality: Russia prepares for ‘Games of the Future’ FEATURE
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian
From Kherson to Sakhalin: Moscow hosts giant exhibition of all things Russian FEATURE
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US?
The AI race has started. Who is the main competitor to the US? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s options
0:00
24:59
Domestic abuse: The shadow pandemic
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies