Washington doesn’t want to tie Israel’s hands – Lavrov to RT

The US takes everything coming from Moscow as “hostile acts,” including peacemaking efforts in Gaza, the Russian foreign minister has said

The US does not want to constrain Israel in its actions against the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview to RT on Wednesday.

While asked to comment why he believed the US vetoed Russia’s resolutions in the UN seeking to stop the hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, Lavrov suggested that Washington “is highly ideologized.”

“Anything coming from Russia is taken as a hostile act… But on substance, and on practical terms Washington does not want to tie Israel’s hands,” he said.

Lavrov pointed out that such an approach works with West Jerusalem, adding that the US tried to persuade Israel to be “a little flexible” on supplies of humanitarian assistance to hospitals in the besieged enclave, as well as on letting foreigners out.

But the key reason, I believe, is that Washington does not want to stop [them] the way Israel does not like.

