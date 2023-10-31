icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2023
Zelensky apartment sale proceeds to be given to Russian soldiers

The Crimean property, which was nationalized back in March, was auctioned off for 44.3 million rubles ($480,989)
FILE PHOTO. A picture shows a residential building, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife owned an apartment, in Yalta, Crimea, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Maks Vetrov

All profits generated from the sale of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s apartment in Crimea will go to Russian troops, the chair of the state council of the peninsula, Vladimir Konstantinov, has revealed. The property was nationalized back in March and later put up for auction.

Speaking to TASS on Tuesday, Konstantinov said that while the initial asking price was 24 million rubles ($260,580), it went for 44.3 million rubles ($480,989). “That’s good money for Crimea’s budget; we will provide aid to participants of the SMO (special military operation) as well as the families of those killed on the front line,” the official explained. He added that the proceeds could also be used to buy equipment for the military.

The 119.5 square-meter apartment is on the fifth floor and overlooks the Black Sea and the famous Livadia Palace and its garden.

Speaking to Telegram channel Mash, the new owner of the apartment, Olga Lipovetskaya, said that she had purchased it so that her children could live in a warmer climate.

The apartment was initially bought by Zelensky’s wife, Elena, in April 2013 while Ukraine still controlled the peninsula. This fact came to light six years later during the politician’s presidential campaign.

Regional authorities have since nationalized not only Zelensky’s property but also that of numerous Ukrainian business people.

