Russia ends visa-free travel with Ukraine

Moscow has confirmed that the 1997 treaty with Kiev is no longer effective

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine allowing their citizens to cross the border between the countries without a visa is no longer in effect, according to an official notice by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Monday.

“The Agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Ukraine on the visa-free travel of citizens of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, signed in Moscow on January 16, 1997, expired on January 1, 2023,” said the notice, published on the official website of the Russian government.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Ukraine sent Russia a note in mid-2022, letting Moscow know that the treaty will not be extended and that Kiev will begin requiring visas from Russian citizens. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had made a media announcement to that effect in June 2022.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an edict allowing Ukrainian citizens to enter Russia even if their passports have expired, and outlining the categories of documents that would be considered acceptable.

Millions of people with Ukrainian documents have sought shelter in Russia from the conflict that escalated in February 2022.

Kiev has threatened anyone who accepts an “enemy passport” with 10-15 years in prison, but to little effect. Last September, the residents of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson voted to join Russia and many have been granted Russian citizenship and passports since.