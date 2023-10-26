New US House speaker won’t change anything – Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism that Mike Johnson’s election would have any significant impact

The election of a new speaker of the US House of Representatives will hardly affect Washington’s foreign policy, especially when it comes to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday. His comments came a day after Republican Mike Johnson, who has been deemed a “Ukraine skeptic,” took over the role.

“No, I do not think so,” Peskov said, when asked about US policies possibly changing as a result of the reshuffle.

Johnson has emerged as a consistent opponent of US aid to Kiev, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle. A total of 220 US House Republicans threw their support behind Johnson during the Wednesday vote on the House floor, with no Democrats endorsing his candidacy.

The new House speaker has previously voted against two packages of aid for Ukraine and raised concerns about the potential misuse of US funds by Kiev. The lawmaker has also questioned whether Ukraine has been “entirely forthcoming and transparent about the use of this massive sum of taxpayer resources.”

Johnson is a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump, having opposed the certification of the 2020 election results, under which Democrat Joe Biden received the most votes ever in US history.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have fallen to historic lows amid the continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in which the US sided with Kiev. The US has pledged about $45 billion in arms and military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict, while spearheading a major sanctions drive against Russia.

In April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that relations between the two nations had essentially been “ruined” and could only be described as “collapsed.” He laid the blame for this on America, calling on the US to “review” its “destructive” course on Russia.

Later that month, Russian President Vladimir Putin also commented on what he described as a “deep crisis” in relations between Moscow and Washington. The president said that America’s policy of supporting “color revolutions,” including the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, was what put it on a collision course with Russia.

Moscow had always sought to build its relations with the US on the principles of equality and non-interference in internal affairs, he said at that time, adding that Russia would do so in the future as well.