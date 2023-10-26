icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
26 Oct, 2023 15:42
HomeWorld News

US Republicans propose splitting Israel and Ukraine aid

The move would circumvent President Biden’s bid to force the GOP into sending another $61 billion to Kiev
US Republicans propose splitting Israel and Ukraine aid
An Israeli army soldier carries a 155mm artillery shell near a self-propelled howitzer deployed at a position near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 18, 2023 ©  AFP / Jalaa Marey

A group of US Republican senators have introduced a standalone bill that would prevent Washington sending a proposed $61 billion to Ukraine while approving $14 billion in military aid to Israel. US president Joe Biden has attempted to leverage the GOP’s support for West Jerusalem against its skepticism towards Kiev by tying aid for the two countries together, the senators claimed.

Introduced on Thursday by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, Ohio’s J.D. Vance, Utah’s Mike Lee, and Ted Cruz of Texas, the ‘Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023’ would provide $10.6 billion in direct military aid to Israel, along with $3.5 billion in grants for foreign military sales and $200 million to beef up security at US embassies and offices in the country.

President Joe Biden has already asked Congress to pass a $14 billion military aid package for Israel but insists it be passed as part of an overall $106 billion national security funding bill including $61.4 billion for Ukraine and $13.6 billion for border security in the US. 

‘Lot of fools out there’ – Musk on US push to send money to Ukraine
Read more
‘Lot of fools out there’ – Musk on US push to send money to Ukraine

“My colleagues and I firmly believe that any aid to Israel should not be used as leverage to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine,” Senator Marshall said on Thursday. “It is unreasonable for the administration to exploit an aid package for Israel to siphon off billions of taxpayer dollars in yet another blank check for Ukraine,” Lee added.

Marshall, Vance, and Lee all voted against the last Ukraine aid package, while Cruz voted in favor. 

Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the Senate, but need to win over nine Republicans in order to pass Biden’s bill. While Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lent his support to the bill earlier this week, South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds told Politico that the package was essentially “dead,” and unlikely to pass.

Biden trying to rebrand Ukraine aid as job-creation stimulus – Politico
Read more
Biden trying to rebrand Ukraine aid as job-creation stimulus – Politico

The bill’s chances are even more slim in the House of Representatives, where the narrow Republican majority succeeded in removing $6 billion in funding for Kiev from a government spending bill earlier this month. Following the bill’s passage, a group of hardline conservative Republicans voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over his reluctance to insist on single-issue bills and his alleged negotiation of “a secret side-deal” with Biden to funnel money to Ukraine, in the words of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

McCarthy’s replacement, Mike Johnson, was elected speaker on Wednesday. An ally of former President Donald Trump, Johnson has voted against two packages of aid for Ukraine since last year, and questioned whether Kiev was being “entirely forthcoming and transparent about the use of this massive sum of taxpayer resources.”

On Israel, however, Johnson has pledged to do whatever he can to “provide the support and resources necessary to rid the Middle East and the world of Hamas’ terrorist regime.” In his first action as speaker, Johnson introduced a resolution condemning the Palestinian militant group and declaring that the House “stands with Israel.” The resolution passed by 412 votes to 10.





Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies