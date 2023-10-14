icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
14 Oct, 2023 23:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia intercepts 12 Ukrainian drones over border region – governor

The southwestern city of Kursk was targeted by UAVs and artillery multiple times on Saturday
Russia intercepts 12 Ukrainian drones over border region – governor
©  Telegram

Russian air defenses thwarted multiple attempted Ukrainian drone attacks on the city of Kursk on Saturday night, following several artillery strikes on the region earlier in the day, according to local authorities. 

“This evening, 12 drones launched from Ukraine were shot down over Kursk and the Kursk district. Falling debris was recorded in the city limits and the village of Zorino,” Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Glushkovsky district in Kursk region was shelled from the Ukrainian side leaving the nearby villages without power and causing a fire that was promptly extinguished, according to the governor. Hours later, the village of Tyotkino in the same district was targeted again, causing damage to residential houses and a gas pipe.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is over – Moscow READ MORE: Ukraine’s counteroffensive is over – Moscow

“The village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, was again shelled from the Ukrainian side. There were recorded 10 attacks, four houses were damaged… A gas pipe is also damaged,” Starovoyt said. The official urged the residents to stay at a safe distance from the wreckage, promising to provide assistance to the owners of the damaged property.

The Russian border region of Kursk, home to a large Nuclear Power Plant,  has been frequently targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.

Ukraine has significantly stepped up UAV and missile strikes on Russian territory in recent months, amid a ground counteroffensive that has failed to provide Kiev with any notable territorial gains.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel & US are in a conspiracy to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza – Mustafa Barghouti
0:00
29:22
Dark side of the Railroad
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies