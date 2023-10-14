Russia intercepts 12 Ukrainian drones over border region – governor

The southwestern city of Kursk was targeted by UAVs and artillery multiple times on Saturday

Russian air defenses thwarted multiple attempted Ukrainian drone attacks on the city of Kursk on Saturday night, following several artillery strikes on the region earlier in the day, according to local authorities.

“This evening, 12 drones launched from Ukraine were shot down over Kursk and the Kursk district. Falling debris was recorded in the city limits and the village of Zorino,” Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Glushkovsky district in Kursk region was shelled from the Ukrainian side leaving the nearby villages without power and causing a fire that was promptly extinguished, according to the governor. Hours later, the village of Tyotkino in the same district was targeted again, causing damage to residential houses and a gas pipe.

“The village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, was again shelled from the Ukrainian side. There were recorded 10 attacks, four houses were damaged… A gas pipe is also damaged,” Starovoyt said. The official urged the residents to stay at a safe distance from the wreckage, promising to provide assistance to the owners of the damaged property.

The Russian border region of Kursk, home to a large Nuclear Power Plant, has been frequently targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.

Ukraine has significantly stepped up UAV and missile strikes on Russian territory in recent months, amid a ground counteroffensive that has failed to provide Kiev with any notable territorial gains.