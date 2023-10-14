Ukrainian drone attack thwarted near Russian resort city – MOD

The Defense Ministry reports that two UAVs were downed over the Black Sea, with unverified videos emerging

Russian air defenses thwarted an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime” off the Black Sea coast, the Defense Ministry has reported. Officials revealed that two drones were brought down in Krasnodar Region on Saturday morning.

According to a statement published on the ministry’s Telegram channel, “air defenses destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea off Krasnodar Region’s shore.”

Aleksey Kopaygorodsky, the mayor of the resort city of Sochi, wrote on Telegram that “there are no casualties or damage in the city” as a result of the incident. He stated that Sochi airport continues normal operations, adding that “there is no danger for the life and health of city residents and guests, everything is calm at the resort.”

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels, citing local residents, claimed that there were between five and six explosions, with the lights allegedly going out in a number of buildings.

Several unverified video clips, purportedly showing the intercepts, have also been circulating on Telegram.

Over the past few months, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported dozens of foiled drone attacks in multiple regions, mostly Crimea and those that border Ukraine, but also several thwarted incursions in and around Moscow. In a case similar to this Saturday’s, Russian air defenses downed two plane-type UAVs off the southeastern coast of Crimea and in the Tuapse district of Krasnodar Region late last month.