Central Asian state reaffirms strong ties with Russia  

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said bilateral relations have reached a “whole new level” 
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov

Uzbekistan and Russia enjoy a close partnership that has resulted in tangible benefits for both countries, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said. The leader made the remarks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Friday.    

According to Mirziyoyev, bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Russia have “reached a whole new level,” with a “strategic partnership continuing in all spheres.” He also praised the “real progress” from the two nations’ cooperation.     

The Uzbek leader noted that ties are being deepened not only at government level, but also between individual regions in the two countries. He cited the regional forum in Russia’s Kazan, which was held on Wednesday, as a prime example.     

“On the whole, we don’t have a single unresolved issue between ourselves,” Mirziyoyev concluded.    

Trade between Russia and Uzbekistan has shot up considerably over the past year, and saw a surge of 23% to $9.3 billion in 2022. The volume of Uzbek-labeled products and services to Russia increased up to $3 billion over the same period.    

In June, Tashkent signed a two-year deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom for the delivery of some 9 million cubic meters of natural gas daily to Uzbekistan to help cover energy shortages during the cold season.    

The US and the EU have accused several Uzbek companies of helping Russia evade Western sanctions. In July, Brussels blacklisted two firms based in Uzbekistan over alleged violations, after the US had targeted the same companies.

 

