icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2023 17:29
HomeRussia & FSU

US government ‘seriously concerned’ about corruption in Ukraine – Politico

Washington wants Kiev cleaned up and ready for foreign investment, according to a confidential report
US government ‘seriously concerned’ about corruption in Ukraine – Politico
US President Joe Biden (R) speaks during a news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in Washington DC, December 21, 2022 ©  AP / Andrew Harnik

The American government is more concerned about the level of corruption in Ukraine than it publicly admits, according to a sensitive document seen by Politico. Per the document, US policymakers fear that Western nations would withdraw their support for Kiev if the problem is not solved.

Quietly published by the US State Department in August, the ‘Integrated Country Strategy’ for Ukraine sets out Washington’s long-term goals in the country. A public version makes several references to corruption, recommending that Kiev “slay the corruption dragon once and for all,” in order to speed up Ukraine’s accession to NATO and make the country more attractive for Western investors when the conflict eventually ends.

A longer version of the document went unpublished, however, Politico reported on Monday. According to the report, the “sensitive but not classified” version runs three times as long, and is more blunt in its assessment of the situation in Ukraine. 

“Perceptions of high-level corruption” could “undermine the Ukrainian public’s and foreign leaders’ confidence in the war-time government,” the extended version reportedly states. 

US issues corruption ultimatum to Ukraine – MP
Read more
US issues corruption ultimatum to Ukraine – MP

According to Politico’s sources, US President Joe Biden’s administration is pressing Ukraine to step up its existing anti-graft efforts, but is doing so quietly to avoid handing political ammunition to Republicans who want to withhold American aid to Kiev over corruption concerns.

“There are some honest conversations happening behind the scenes,” an anonymous official told the news site.

Many of the reforms proposed in the confidential report would benefit the interests of the US and multinational corporations. Both public and private versions of the document call for “de-oligarchization” of the Ukrainian energy sector, but only the private version demands that authorities in Kiev “decentralize control” over this key sector.

The private version also explicitly demands that Kiev privatize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa Bank), which was nationalized after the conflict began last year.

US demands Ukraine take action on corruption
Read more
US demands Ukraine take action on corruption

In its negotiations with Kiev, the Biden administration is warning that future economic aid could be tied to reforms that “make Ukraine a more attractive place for private investment,” another anonymous official told Politico.

Ukraine has for years been ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, as of 2022, the country ranked 116th out of 180.

In some cases, this corruption benefits Western interests. According to a recent report by the Oakland Institute, 28% of Ukraine’s arable farmland is controlled by either European or American investors, or local oligarchs who took advantage of a 2020 law passed by President Vladimir Zelensky to snap up land that was previously nationally owned with the financing of Western financial institutions.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Canadian parliament applauds Waffen SS veteran: Trudeau govt an absolute disgrace – David Freiheit
0:00
28:7
Global UFO Policies
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies