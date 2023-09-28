icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
'Nagorno-Karabakh republic' will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 13:59
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin blasts ‘extremely hostile’ move by treaty ally

Armenia is progressing with a plan to empower the ICC on its soil, the court that seeks the arrest of Vladimir Putin
Kremlin blasts ‘extremely hostile’ move by treaty ally
FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building in The Hague, the Netherlands ©  thehague / Getty Images

An Armenian parliamentary commission deliberated on Thursday a proposal to ratify the Rome Statute, the document which underlies the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the proposed move as “extremely hostile” towards Russia.

In March, the ICC issued arrest warrants for two Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, for alleged kidnappings of Ukrainian children, which Moscow rejected as ludicrous and evidence of the court’s political bias.

Moscow does not recognize the court’s authority and deems Armenia’s intention to do so problematic, Dmitry Peskov told the media.

“Armenia is a sovereign state. We certainly hope that decisions like this will not negatively impact our bilateral relations,” he said. “But these decisions are extremely hostile for us.”

Vladimir Vardanyan, the chair of the Armenian parliamentary commission, which needs to approve the proposal before it can be voted on, claimed during the Thursday session that it would not “impact in any way” Russian-Armenian relations.

‘Nagorno-Karabakh republic’ will no longer exist – local leader
Read more
‘Nagorno-Karabakh republic’ will no longer exist – local leader

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the government’s representative for international legal affairs, told lawmakers that making the commitment to the ICC would improve Armenian security.

“There may be nations that, for example, would take this into account when deciding on providing various defensive systems, weapons,” he told the commission.

Armenia signed the statute in 1999, but suspended its ratification in 2004, when the document was deemed incompatible with the nation’s constitution. The accession process resumed in late 2022. Yerevan intends to give the ICC retroactive power starting May 10, 2021.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cites the failure of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional mutual defense bloc that includes Russia and Armenia in its ranks, to defend his country against rival Azerbaijan as a reason to ratify the Rome Statute. Yerevan maintains that its goal is to use ICC mechanisms to hold Baku and associated “war criminals” accountable.

There were deadly border clashes between the two nations in August 2022, marking a major escalation in a decades-old conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. That conflict concluded this month with Baku retaking its territory, prompting the ethnic Armenian authorities to dissolve their self-proclaimed republic.

READ MORE: ‘CIA cutouts’, big money grants and biolabs: The depth of US interference in Armenia explained

Yerevan took issue with the CSTO’s decision to pursue de-escalation, sending a monitoring mission to Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan during the 2022 crisis, as opposed to deploying troops.

Azerbaijan is one of 41 UN members who did not sign the Rome Statute before the deadline for doing so expired at the end of 2000.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies