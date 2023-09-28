icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
'Nagorno-Karabakh republic' will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 10:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian incursion into Russian border region thwarted – officials

The saboteur group reportedly consisted of eight soldiers carrying small arms, US-made grenades, and explosives
Ukrainian incursion into Russian border region thwarted – officials
A Russian sniper is seen at a position. ©  Sputnik

Russian law enforcement agencies in Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, have foiled an attempted incursion by a Ukrainian saboteur group, local officials have said.

In a statement on Thursday, a local response center denied reports that the saboteurs had infiltrated into Russia near the settlements of Staroselye and Terebreno, both of which are located in the western part of the region several kilometers from the border.

“There was no entry. Border guards, along with other security forces, engaged in fighting on the demarcation line,” officials said.

The response center also recalled that there have been no civilians in Staroselye since last October when they were evacuated from the area. However, it denied claims that residents had been evacuated from Terebreno, which is further from the border.

Officials added that the Ukrainian forces had also shelled settlements in the border district of Krasnoyaruzhsky, noting that the extent of the damage was being assessed.

Conflict should be transferred to ‘Russian territory’ –  Ukrainian spy chief
Read more
Conflict should be transferred to ‘Russian territory’ –  Ukrainian spy chief

While the center did not provide further details about the attack, the Russian Telegram channel Shot reported that the Ukrainian force had consisted of eight people, who were carrying small arms, US-made grenades, and explosives. According to preliminary data, the unit had split into two groups of four men each and attempted to infiltrate the region from different sides, Shot noted.

“All members of the sabotage reconnaissance group were ‘moved back’ deep into Ukrainian territory. During the retreat, some of them were blown up on a minefield,” the outlet said, adding that there were no casualties among the Russian military.

Belgorod Region, along with other areas bordering Ukraine, has come under intense Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks in recent months, which have claimed numerous civilian lives and caused significant damage.

Ukrainian forces have made numerous other attempts to infiltrate Russian territory. Some of these incursions have been staged by the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is composed of neo-Nazi militants and collaborationists fighting for Ukraine, and the Freedom of Russia Legion, another group consisting of Russian defectors.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies