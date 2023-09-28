icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
'Nagorno-Karabakh republic' will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 08:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Wagner fighters return to front line – CNN

Ukraine has claimed it has identified several hundred former members of the PMC on the battlefield, the outlet reported
Wagner fighters return to front line – CNN
A service member of Russia's private military company Wagner Group inspects an area in Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut. ©  Sputnik

Former Wagner Group fighters have returned to the battlefield near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), CNN reported on Wednesday, citing commanders in Kiev. The Russian private military company withdrew from the front in May, later staging a short-lived mutiny.

Sergey Cherevaty, deputy commander of communications for Ukraine’s eastern forces, told the US network that former Wagner troops are now working for the Russian Defense Ministry or its affiliated structures, and have been dispersed among various units on the front line.

“As of now, there are several hundred of them in our direction, on the Eastern Front, in different areas,” Cherevaty claimed.

A Ukrainian drone operator near Artyomovsk also told CNN that “Wagner is here,” adding that the fighters “swiftly changed their commanders and returned here.” 

The Wagner Group was instrumental in taking control of Artyomovsk, a key Donbass stronghold which was captured by Russian troops in late May after months of bitter fighting. Several days later, Evgeny Prigozhin, the now-deceased chief of the PMC, announced a withdrawal from the front line, stating that positions previously occupied by Wagner troops had been handed over to the Russian military.

‘Total lie’ Russia killed Prigozhin – Kremlin
Read more
‘Total lie’ Russia killed Prigozhin – Kremlin

However, the pullout came amid strained relations between Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry. The PMC chief repeatedly accused defense officials of providing his troops with inadequate ammunition supplies. The ministry denied the claims, and demanded that all “volunteer units” fighting in the conflict with Ukraine sign contracts with the Russian military – something Prigozhin refused to do.

The feud culminated in late June when the Wagner chief accused the Defense Ministry of shelling one of the PMC’s field camps – an allegation denied by the ministry – and announced a ‘march of justice’ on Moscow. Later, however, Wagner agreed to halt its advance as part of a deal with Moscow brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

As a result, Wagner troops received an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry or move to Belarus, a key ally of Moscow.

Prigozhin died along with several high-ranking Wagner operatives in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver Region in August. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and will include the possibility that the crash was a “premeditated crime,” according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies