Huge blast rocks Central Asian capital (VIDEOS)

Blaze engulfs an industrial zone near an airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

An explosion and fire early Thursday morning completely destroyed a warehouse in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, according to local media reports and dramatic videos from the scene.

Firefighters are battling an enormous blaze which has engulfed an industrial zone not far from Islam Karimov international airport in Tashkent on Thursday morning. The initial blast reportedly rocked a customs warehouse, but authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but multiple ambulances responded to the site of the incident. Emergencies services said at least 16 fire crew were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Now there is a strong fire in the Tashkent customs warehouse, there is now an ambulance, firefighters, and police. The whole city is awake. #Tashkent#SARCOP#Uzbekistanhttps://t.co/2zYPv7xUmwpic.twitter.com/fasS9xI9LF — SARCOP (@sarcoqp) September 27, 2023

The explosion has shattered glass and damaged buildings in a wide area around the warehouse, and reportedly woke up the entire city.

🔴 #URGENTE | La gran explosión en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Taskent, Uzbekistán, ha dañado varios edificios y casas de cercanía. El motivo de la voladura es desconocido. pic.twitter.com/qxB6BV65H1 — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) September 27, 2023

DETAILS TO FOLLOW