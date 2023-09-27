icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge blast rocks Central Asian capital (VIDEOS)
27 Sep, 2023 23:37
Huge blast rocks Central Asian capital (VIDEOS)

Blaze engulfs an industrial zone near an airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Huge blast rocks Central Asian capital (VIDEOS)

An explosion and fire early Thursday morning completely destroyed a warehouse in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, according to local media reports and dramatic videos from the scene.

Firefighters are battling an enormous blaze which has engulfed an industrial zone not far from Islam Karimov international airport in Tashkent on Thursday morning. The initial blast reportedly rocked a customs warehouse, but authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but multiple ambulances responded to the site of the incident. Emergencies services said at least 16 fire crew were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The explosion has shattered glass and damaged buildings in a wide area around the warehouse, and reportedly woke up the entire city.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

