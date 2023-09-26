icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canadian parliament speaker resigns after honoring Ukrainian Nazi veteran
26 Sep, 2023 19:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev lost 17,000 troops in September – Moscow

The number of Ukrainian troops killed since the counteroffensive began has now surpassed 83,000, Russian Defense Ministry data shows
Kiev lost 17,000 troops in September – Moscow
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu speaks at the ministerial meeting in Moscow, Russia, on September 26, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Vadim Savitsky

The Ukrainian military continues to suffer heavy losses almost four months into its much-hyped counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed at a meeting of ministry officials on Tuesday. Kiev has lost more than 17,000 servicemen this month alone, he claimed.

Ukraine has also parted with more than 2,700 pieces of military equipment over the same period, the minister added. The list of hardware destroyed by Russian forces includes seven US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two German-made Leopard tanks and one British-made Challenger tank, as well as 77 US-made M777 artillery pieces and 51 self-propelled howitzers from Germany, France, Poland, and the US, according to Shoigu.

Kiev does not disclose statistics about its military losses, but Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that the counteroffensive has been less successful than hoped, and is being waged at a serious cost to the army. Ukraine’s Western backers have also become increasingly skeptical about the prospects for the operation.

Kiev suffering heavy armor losses on Zaporozhye front – WaPo
Read more
Kiev suffering heavy armor losses on Zaporozhye front – WaPo

According to Shoigu, Ukrainian forces have still failed to achieve any major successes on the battlefield despite the heavy losses. Kiev launched its counteroffensive in early June, but according to Moscow it has failed to make any tangible gains since it began.

In early September, Shoigu said that Ukraine had lost more than 66,000 troops and over 7,600 pieces of heavy equipment since the start of the operation. The new update brings these figures to 83,000 and 10,300, respectively.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Kiev was suffering particularly heavy losses of armor on the Zaporozhye front, adding that Russian forces had destroyed multiple German Marder and US Stryker infantry fighting vehicles.

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
Election observation: An American perspective
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies