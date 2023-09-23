icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West has been ‘blinded’ by desire to ‘defeat’ Russia – Lavrov
23 Sep, 2023 16:33
Russia & FSU

West has been ‘blinded’ by desire to ‘defeat’ Russia – Lavrov

Western politicians are so overwhelmed with the feeling of impunity that they forget about self-preservation, Moscow says
West has been ‘blinded’ by desire to ‘defeat’ Russia – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2023. ©  KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Western politicians are so obsessed with the idea of delivering a “strategic defeat” to Russia that they put themselves and their own nations in danger, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN General Assembly on Saturday. The prolonged feeling of impunity has made the West blind to the risks to its own survival, he added.

“A goal of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ upon Russia has been declared,” Lavrov said, commenting on the current policies of the US and its allies. “This obsession has ultimately blurred the vision of the reckless politicians, who feel a sense of impunity,” he warned, adding that “all the while, [they] lose the sense of self-preservation.”



