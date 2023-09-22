icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senator Menendez charged with corruption
22 Sep, 2023 15:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Baku issues update on slain Russian peacekeepers

Six troops deployed by Moscow in Nagorno-Karabakh were killed this week, including five by Azerbaijani troops, investigators said
Baku issues update on slain Russian peacekeepers
FILE PHOTO. A Russian peacekeeper stands at a checkpoint in Nagorno-Karabakh ©  Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Azerbaijani authorities are investigating two separate incidents that resulted in the deaths of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh amid Baku’s military action this week.

In one case near the village of Janyatag, also called Chankatagh in Armenian, Azerbaijani troops attacked a vehicle used by Russian peacekeepers, killing five people, the office of the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

The statement cited “difficult terrain and foggy-rainy weather” as factors that prevented the troops from properly identifying the car as Russian.

The other incident involved “unidentified members of illegal Armenian formations” attacking a military truck in the same area, killing one Russian peacekeeper and injuring another one, the report said. Both shootings took place on Wednesday, amid an Azerbaijani military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani leader calls Putin over peacekeeper deaths
Read more
Azerbaijani leader calls Putin over peacekeeper deaths

The Prosecutor General’s office said it contacted its Russian counterpart to express condolences and coordinate investigations into the crimes conducted by the two sides.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone earlier in the day. He offered compensation to the families of slain Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not report the number of killed peacekeepers and did not say that the killings happened at different locations when it reported the deaths on Wednesday.

Russian media outlets have cited sources saying Azerbaijani authorities had arrested several suspects. The leader of the unit, which opened fire at Russian troops, was reportedly relieved from duty.

Nagorno-Karabakh split from Azerbaijan in the waning days of the USSR, with its predominantly ethnic Armenian population fighting a bloody war of independence in the 1990s. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region after the 2020 flare-up, which concluded with Baku reclaiming a large portion of the territory it had previously lost.

Armenia, which tacitly supported the self-proclaimed authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh, formally acknowledged Baku’s sovereignty over the region last year, following border clashes between the two nations.

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
The cost of heatwaves
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies