icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Sep, 2023 19:19
HomeRussia & FSU

World Youth Festival launches over 30 national preparation committees across the world

The Russian-led festival aims to develop intercultural and business ties between young people from all over the globe
World Youth Festival launches over 30 national preparation committees across the world

Some 38 national preparatory committees have begun their work ahead of the 2024 World Youth Festival, set to be held in Sochi, Russia, next March, according to an announcement by the event’s organizers.

The landmark festival aims to bring together over 20,000 young leaders from all over the globe, including from more than 30 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and facilitate the development of cultural and business ties between young people from various parts of the world.

A panel discussion dedicated to the event and its role in cultivating international cooperation was held on Wednesday as part of the youth program of the Eastern Economic Forum currently taking place in Russia’s Far East city of Vladivostok.

The participants noted that the so-called National Preparatory Committees – which will be tasked with selecting foreign participants, forming delegations, and popularizing the festival – have already begun working in Argentina, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Honduras, Georgia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Spain, Malaysia, the USA, Panama, and Ecuador, among other countries.

It’s also noted that representatives from Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Canada, China, Thailand, Japan, and other countries have also expressed a desire to take part in the event.

Russia’s pivot to the East is ‘irreversible’ – business ombudsman
Read more
Russia’s pivot to the East is ‘irreversible’ – business ombudsman

The panelists also brought up the role of universities and students in the festival. Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Olga Petrova stated that 13 centers for attracting and training volunteers had already been created at Russian universities. She also noted that foreign students had already shown an increased interest in going to college in Russia, adding that the World Youth Festival will aim to further strengthen international cooperation in the field of higher education.

As per Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, the 2023 World Youth Festival will be held from March 1 to March 7 2024, on the Sirius Federal Territory in Sochi. The event will function as a platform for open conversation and opinion exchange with the goal of helping youths from different national, cultural, political, and religious backgrounds unite to solve social problems and build a fairer world.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies