Huge diamond discovered in Russia

A 390-carat gem was found at a mine in northern Siberia

The diamond conglomerate Alrosa announced on Monday the discovery of the largest diamond in Russia in the past decade. The gem came from a mine in the Anabar district of the Republic of Sakha, also known as Yakutia.

“Experts have yet to study in detail and evaluate the potential and the characteristics of the mined diamond, but without a doubt, this is a record holder both for our company and for the country’s diamond industry,” said Alrosa General Director Pavel Marinychev, calling the find “an excellent finale to the 2023 mining season.”

The diamond is 390.7 carats in size and was discovered on September 9 by the Anabar Diamonds company, an Alrosa subsidiary operating the Mayat mine in northeastern Siberia. According to Alrosa, the find happened during the night-time washing of the diamond-bearing sands.

A photo posted by Alrosa shows a crystal with an irregular shape and a yellow-brownish halo, which is a very rare combination. The yet-unnamed gem is slightly smaller than the 401-carat diamond found in 2013.

Another diamond found in the same batch is a 37.7-carat gem with the classic octahedral shape, Alrosa said. Both have been sent to morphologists for evaluation.

Alrosa is the world’s largest diamond producer, accounting for 30% of the $80 billion annual global trade in rough precious stones. It mines the alluvial deposits in Russia’s Arctic, both in Yakutia and Arkhangelsk Region. The work is limited by harsh climate conditions, but accounts for four percent of the world’s production of diamonds in the rough.