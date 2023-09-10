icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, multipolarity and climate issues: Live updates from G20 summit in India
10 Sep, 2023 09:39
HomeRussia & FSU

West failed to ‘Ukrainize’ G20 – Lavrov

The summit declaration mentions the hostilities but only in the context of the need to resolve all conflicts, Russia’s foreign minister has said
West failed to ‘Ukrainize’ G20 – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  Sputnik

The West failed to make the G20 summit in New Delhi revolve around the Ukraine conflict, thanks in no small part to the efforts of developing countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation at the meeting, praised summit host India, which he said helped to consolidate the countries of the Global South. As a result, these nations stood up “to protect their legitimate interests,” which made it possible “to prevent the West from once again Ukrainizing the entire agenda” of the summit and diverting attention from the urgent problems facing emerging economies.

The foreign minister pointed out that the joint declaration “mentions the Ukraine crisis, but only in the context of the need to resolve all conflicts” in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

What’s in the G20 leaders’ declaration?
Read more
What’s in the G20 leaders’ declaration?

Lavrov insisted that the G20 must focus on economic and financial issues, and praised the diligent work of emerging countries, which prevented the meeting from turning into a “politicized club.” 

The final G20 declaration, which was adopted on Saturday “highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth.” It also acknowledged that some G20 members had differing views on the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.

Before the declaration was released, Reuters reported that the paragraph on Ukraine had been a major stumbling block as Western countries pushed for a strong condemnation of Russia, an approach that encountered opposition from other members.

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sense in consensus? Sudheendra Kulkarni, adviser to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
0:00
28:39
Accused of Medicaid fraud
0:00
24:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies