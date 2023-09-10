Russian warplanes sink Ukrainian landing ships en route to Crimea – MOD

The US-made speedboats were taken out near Snake Island in the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry has said

Russian forces have sunk three Ukrainian landing craft that were en route to the coast of Crimea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement in the early hours of Sunday, the ministry said that Russian naval warplanes destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force military speedboats in the western part of the Black Sea not far from Snake Island. It did not provide any details on how many people were on board.

With an area of just 17 hectares, the island was captured by Russian troops in the early days of the conflict, but was abandoned in June last year as Moscow was preparing to sign the grain deal with Ukraine. At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry said the withdrawal would prevent Kiev from speculating on the issue of the global food crisis. Moscow pulled out of the agreement this July, citing the West’s failure to meet Moscow’s demands.

Defense officials also said that the Russian military had foiled “an overnight attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack” on Crimea involving a group of drones. As a result, Russian air defenses had shot down a total of eight UAVs off the peninsula’s coast, the statement read.

In recent months, Crimea – especially the city of Sevastopol, which hosts the Russian Black Sea Fleet – has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have prevented another landing attempt by Ukrainian forces and destroyed four US-made speedboats carrying around 50 special forces troops to the Crimean coast.