icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
G20 summit in India: Live updates
9 Sep, 2023 14:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow provides details of six strikes on Ukraine

Several successive long-range attacks undermined Kiev’s intelligence gathering and logistics capabilities, the Russian Defense Ministry has said
Moscow provides details of six strikes on Ukraine
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defense Ministry, a missile is launched from a Russian warship on October 14, 2022. ©  Sputnik

Russian forces have carried out strikes on a wide range of facilities underpinning Ukraine’s military potential over the past week, including centers that provided training for saboteur and collaborationist units, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that between September 2 and 9, Moscow conducted a total of six high-precision long-range group strikes on Ukrainian targets using both air- and sea-based assets as well as drones. 

The attacks targeted Ukraine’s signals intelligence facilities, port infrastructure, sea-drone production facilities, military warehouses and fuel depots, the ministry said, adding that they also hit “training bases of Ukrainian sabotage groups and terrorists from the so-called ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’.”

The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
Read more
The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?

The latter unit is made up of Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine with a penchant for neo-Nazi ideology, and has conducted a series of incursions into Russian regions in recent months, some of which have resulted in civilian casualties.

The ministry went on to add that the long-range strikes disrupted Ukraine’s strategic signals intelligence efforts and undermined logistical support for Kiev’s troops fighting in Russia’s Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

Russian defense officials also noted that Black Sea Fleet ships operating near the Kerch Strait had detected and sunk three Ukrainian unmanned boats attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge. Kiev already used this type of weapon to damage the strategic infrastructure in mid-July. At the time, the explosion caused a partial collapse of the roadway and killed a married Russian couple, injuring their teenage daughter.

The ministry also said that over the course of the week Russian naval aircraft had destroyed four high-speed boats ferrying a Ukrainian assault force west of Crimea, comprised of up to 50 special ops troops.

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino 'meat grinder': Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Enough to supply an army: Arms smuggling on the southern border
0:00
26:7
Ukraine joining NATO is a PIPE DREAM – taskforce on national & homeland security’s David Pyne
0:00
29:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies