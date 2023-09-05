icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2023 02:06
New drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

Ukrainian UAVs were shot down outside the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday
FILE PHOTO: A police car in Moscow, July 24, 2023. ©  Natalya Seliverstova / Sputnik

A new batch of Ukrainian drones has been destroyed en route to Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram in the early hours of Tuesday. The UAVs have repeatedly targeted the Russian capital in recent months. Most of them were either shot down mid-air or crashed after veering off course due to signal-jamming.

According to Sobyanin, the drones were downed in Istrinsky District northwest of Moscow and in Kaluga Region southwest of Moscow. “No damage was done and no one was hurt in the areas where the debris fell,” the mayor wrote. 

As during previous air raid alerts, Moscow’s three main airports – Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Vnukovo – were briefly shut down as precaution.

Ukraine has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Russian territory as its much-touted ground offensive, launched in early June, had failed to yield any significant victories. Several UAVs crashed in Moscow City, the Russian capital’s business and financial hub, without causing any casualties.

READ MORE: Ukraine attacking key gas pipelines to Türkiye – Putin

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and regional officials said that two commando raids in the country’s western Bryansk Region were thwarted last week. On Friday, a Ukrainian drone crashed in the city of Kurchatov, an industrial hub and a home to a nuclear power plant. The attack caused minor damage to a non-residential building, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said.

