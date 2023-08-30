icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2023
Russian warplane sinks Ukrainian speedboat in Black Sea – Moscow

The attack took place near Snake Island, which was heavily contested early in the conflict
Russian warplane sinks Ukrainian speedboat in Black Sea – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: A Russian Sukhoi Su-30 multirole fighter jet in the air. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has destroyed a Ukrainian military speedboat and its crew in the northern part of the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

According to the ministry, the incident happened on Wednesday to the east of Snake Island, near the Ukrainian port of Odessa and Romanian territorial waters.

Earlier in the day, Moscow also reported sinking “four military speedboats carrying a landing force of Ukrainian special operatives, numbering up to 50 men” at an undisclosed location in the Black Sea.

Last week, the Defense Ministry published footage of what it said was a Russian fighter jet destroying a US-made speedboat carrying a Ukrainian amphibious team near Snake Island.

Russian forces captured the small island of just 0.17 sq km in the initial days of the conflict with Ukraine.

Russian MOD claims destruction of Ukrainian landing force READ MORE: Russian MOD claims destruction of Ukrainian landing force

At the time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that border guards defending the territory had died as heroes while facing overwhelming Russian forces. However, it later emerged that they had opted to surrender.

Snake Island was heavily contested during the early months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, changing hands on at least two occasions. Moscow announced a troop withdrawal from the island in June 2022, describing it as a goodwill gesture in response to claims that it was preventing grain from being shipped out of Ukraine.

Despite attaching symbolic significance to the location, Ukraine has not been able to re-establish a military presence on Snake Island due to Russian warships and planes operating in the area.

