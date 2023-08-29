icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Child killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian region
29 Aug, 2023 14:21
Kiev’s forces attacked village of Klimovo in Bryansk Region, targeting a school and residential buildings, according to governor
Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the village of Klimovo in Russia’s Bryansk Region, using multiple-launch rocket systems. The attack has left several civilians dead, including one child, and many injured, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz reported on Tuesday via his official Telegram channel.

The official also stated that five others, including children, had been injured in the attack and that the shells have damaged a school building, several administrative buildings, and some residential houses. He added that power supply in the village has been disrupted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

