Kiev’s forces attacked village of Klimovo in Bryansk Region, targeting a school and residential buildings, according to governor

Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the village of Klimovo in Russia’s Bryansk Region, using multiple-launch rocket systems. The attack has left several civilians dead, including one child, and many injured, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz reported on Tuesday via his official Telegram channel.

The official also stated that five others, including children, had been injured in the attack and that the shells have damaged a school building, several administrative buildings, and some residential houses. He added that power supply in the village has been disrupted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW