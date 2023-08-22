icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian infiltration attempt into Russia thwarted – governor
22 Aug, 2023 11:47
Ukrainian infiltration attempt into Russia thwarted – governor

The sabotage group was countered by several agencies in Bryansk Region, Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported
Ukrainian infiltration attempt into Russia thwarted – governor
FILE PHOTO: FSB border guards ©  Sputnik/Aleksandr Kondratuk

Russian security agencies foiled a Ukrainian attempt to infiltrate Bryansk Region on Tuesday, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported.

The saboteurs were by beaten back by border guards from the Federal Security Service (FSB), military troops, and commandos from the regional branch of the National Guard, the official said on social media.

The reported incursion attempt is the third in Bryansk Region in two weeks, and follows separate raids last Tuesday and Wednesday. During the former, a local farmer was injured, according to Bogomaz. The latter attempt resulted in a firefight in which four Ukrainian saboteurs were reportedly killed by Russian forces.

READ MORE: Ukrainian saboteurs killed trying to cross into Russia – FSB

The latest incident took place in the Klimovsk district of Bryansk, according to the governor. The region borders Ukraine to the south and Belarus to the west.

From 'Genghis Khan with rockets' to a 'gas station with nukes': How the EU's top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From 'Genghis Khan with rockets' to a 'gas station with nukes': How the EU's top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India's film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India's film industry its biggest weekends ever
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger

