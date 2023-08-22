Ukrainian infiltration attempt into Russia thwarted – governor

The sabotage group was countered by several agencies in Bryansk Region, Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported

Russian security agencies foiled a Ukrainian attempt to infiltrate Bryansk Region on Tuesday, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported.

The saboteurs were by beaten back by border guards from the Federal Security Service (FSB), military troops, and commandos from the regional branch of the National Guard, the official said on social media.

The reported incursion attempt is the third in Bryansk Region in two weeks, and follows separate raids last Tuesday and Wednesday. During the former, a local farmer was injured, according to Bogomaz. The latter attempt resulted in a firefight in which four Ukrainian saboteurs were reportedly killed by Russian forces.

The latest incident took place in the Klimovsk district of Bryansk, according to the governor. The region borders Ukraine to the south and Belarus to the west.