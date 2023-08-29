icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Aug, 2023
Russian strike destroys Ukrainian military train (VIDEO)

Ammunition and up to ten hardware units were eliminated in the attack, the Defense Ministry has said
An alleged Russian strike on a Ukrainian military train ©  Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has made published a video of what it described as a successful strike on a Ukrainian military train carrying artillery munitions and weapons.

The clip, published on Tuesday, consists of aerial footage of a freight train and several edits of explosions and billowing smoke – thought to be an initial strike and subsequent detonations of the cargo.

The report claimed a Russian reconnaissance unit had spotted the arrival of the military transport to its final destination somewhere along the Donetsk front line. A surface-to-surface missile was then used to target it before it could be unloaded by Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow claimed that some 30 Ukrainian troops as well as ten military vehicles were eliminated alongside the artillery shells being brought to the station.

Source: The Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian ministry of defense regularly reports hitting trains used by Ukrainian military to resupply its forces.

Last week it said an Iskander missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk Region killed more than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten military vehicles as they were being transported to the front line.

Earlier in August, it published video footage of an attack that reportedly destroyed a military train carrying munitions at a different location in the same Ukrainian region.

