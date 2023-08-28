icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2023 17:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin congratulates Modi on Moon success

The Russian and Indian leaders discussed lunar missions and the recent BRICS summit in a phone call on Monday, among other topics
Putin congratulates Modi on Moon success
The Chandrayaan-3 rover pictured as it maneuvered from the lunar lander to the surface of the Moon. ©  AFP / ISRO

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held phone talks on Monday, during which they discussed issues ranging from the recent BRICS summit in South Africa to exploration of the Moon, the Kremlin press service said. 

“Vladimir Putin once again warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the successful landing of the Indian mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its south pole,” read a statement from the Kremlin. It added that the two leaders had reaffirmed their readiness “to further develop bilateral cooperation in the space sector.” 

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down on the Moon on August 23, making India the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the lunar south pole. Russia’s Luna-25 mission, which was attempting to land in the same region, had ended in failure just three days previously when the spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface. 

Modi hails scientists behind India’s lunar mission READ MORE: Modi hails scientists behind India’s lunar mission

In addition to space exploration, Putin and Modi discussed the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The two leaders noted the importance of the expansion of the group, which “will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of the association’s influence in international affairs,” the Kremlin press service reported.

BRICS currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, although it was announced at last week’s summit that the group had agreed to accept six new members – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – in January. 

Putin and Modi also discussed relations between the two countries, noting that they are developing in “the spirit of an especially privileged strategic partnership.” The pair reaffirmed their commitment to the “implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector and joint work to expand the international transport and logistics infrastructure,” the press service added.

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies