icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2023 14:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian military depot hit by navy missiles – Russian MoD

The group strike was launched overnight and destroyed aviation weapons and ammo, Moscow has said
Ukrainian military depot hit by navy missiles – Russian MoD
FILE PHOTO: The Admiral Essen fires Kalibr cruise missiles. ©  The Russian Ministry of Defense via Sputnik

An overnight barrage of missiles has destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot, the Russian Defense Ministry reported during a daily briefing on Monday.

The “group attack” by Russian Navy assets involved long-range precision munitions, according to the ministry’s statement. The target stored aviation weapons and other military supplies, it added, offering no further details.

The Ukrainian military reported detecting Russian Kalibr missiles incoming from the Black Sea early on Monday morning. Hours later the national Air Force claimed intercepting two of these as well as two Kh-59 air-launched missiles fired by Russian warplanes.

“There has been a hit at a civilian industrial object in the Poltava Region,” the statement added, without explaining what weapons were responsible.

READ MORE: US carries out ‘self-defense airstrike’ in Africa

The head of the local administration Dmitry Lynin said an “entire workshop” was destroyed in the strike. He reported that at least three people were killed and two injured, while another remained missing. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko claimed that the targeted facility was a butter factory with a night shift on duty.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Natalya Gumenyuk identified the source of the Kalibr missiles as the Russian frigate Admiral Essen and accused Moscow of choosing the nighttime for the launch as a method of “hybrid warfare.”

The Russian military has denied Ukrainian claims that it selects non-military targets for its attacks. Moscow has said it seeks to minimize Ukrainian civilian casualties in the hostilities and has accused the US and its allies of standing in the way of peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies