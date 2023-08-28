icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2023 12:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Foreign journalist’s attacker arrested in Russia

The suspect allegedly punched an Al Jazeera reporter as she was broadcasting live in St. Petersburg
Foreign journalist’s attacker arrested in Russia
A man suspected of attacking an Al Jazeera reporter in St. Petersburg. ©  AFP / Russia’s Interior Ministry

A Russian man accused of attacking a female Al Jazeera reporter on live TV in St. Petersburg last week has been detained, the Interior Ministry has said.

The suspect was arrested in the city of Petrozavodsk, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Karelia and located around 300km northeast of St. Petersburg, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Vovk announced in a statement on Monday.

A criminal case has been launched against the suspect on battery charges, Vovk added. The violation carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Rania Dridi, a Palestinian journalist working for Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, was attacked late on Thursday while broadcasting in Arabic live from the streets of St. Petersburg.

A man interrupted the broadcast and demanded that the reporter speak Russian. After a brief argument, he punched Dridi in the head and fled the scene.

The 41-year-old journalist was taken to hospital following the attack and was diagnosed with a closed head trauma and concussion, the media reported.

In a short video released by police, the suspect claimed he had been “heavily drunk” during the incident and could not fully remember what had happened, or what had motivated his actions. He also said he acknowledged his guilt and apologized to the victim.

According to local media, the suspect is a 36-year-old male previously convicted of fraud on several occasions.

READ MORE: Moscow opens probe into brutal Chechnya attack on activists

The attack happened outside the Wagner Center, the former headquarters of the Wagner primate military company, which staged a failed mutiny in Russia in June. Last Wednesday, the head of the company, Evgeny Prigozhin, and several other high-ranking Wagner operatives were killed in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver Region. DNA tests have confirmed that Prigozhin was among the victims, the Investigative Committee announced on Sunday.

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies