icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Aug, 2023 12:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine will be like Israel – Zelensky

Kiev expects firm security guarantees from the US, the president has said
Ukraine will be like Israel – Zelensky
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky attends a military ceremony in Kiev ©  Alexey Furman / Getty Images

The US will provide long-term military aid to Kiev similar to the type of support that Washington extends to Israel, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has claimed. A potential leadership change in the White House would not affect that commitment, the Ukrainian leader insisted.

During a TV interview on Sunday, Zelensky outlined the security guarantees that Ukraine is seeking from the US and its allies on its “path to NATO.” Leaders of the US-led military bloc failed to offer Ukraine a roadmap to membership at a summit in Lithuania last month, although G7 nations promised continued assistance.

“We will definitely have an Israeli model, the one which has weapons, technologies, training, funding, etc,” Zelensky said.

Israel has been the biggest recipient of US foreign military aid since World War II, although annual allocations for Ukraine have surpassed those offered to West Jerusalem since hostilities between Moscow and Kiev erupted last year.

Ukraine considering measures against ‘pro-Russia’ Israel – media
Read more
Ukraine considering measures against ‘pro-Russia’ Israel – media

The Middle Eastern nation is not part of NATO, meaning members of the bloc are not legally obliged to come to its defense in the event of attack. Washington, however, has described its commitments to Israeli security as “ironclad.”

When asked by interviewer Natalia Moseichuk if Western security guarantees to Ukraine would survive a possible change of leadership in Washington, Zelensky was adamant that they would.

“Those are things that are voted for in the [US] Congress,” he said, adding that similar agreements with European countries would likewise be ratified by their national legislatures.

Leadership changes in the US have previously resulted in Washington abandoning international commitments. The administration of former President Donald Trump infamously pulled out of the JCPOA, an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear industry which was widely considered a major diplomatic achievement under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

READ MORE: US reveals substance of ‘Israeli-style’ security guarantees for Ukraine

Western media have suggested in recent weeks that the US will not sustain its current level of support for Kiev next year, when Democratic leader Biden will be fighting for a second presidential term. Several Republican candidates have called for aid to Ukraine to be scrapped altogether, or at least reduced and subjected to stronger scrutiny. The list of critics includes Trump, who currently leads the race for the Republican nomination, according to opinion polls.

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Grim future of G7
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies