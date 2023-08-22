Eight bodies recovered after deadly Moscow sewers tour

A group examining the labyrinth beneath the Russian capital died as water levels in the system rose quickly due to heavy rain

The remains of all victims of a group that went on an ill-fated tour of Moscow sewers, which took place amid heavy rain in the city on Sunday, have been found, Russia’s Investigative Committee has said.

A total of eight people have lost their lives as a result of an illegal excursion of the Neglinnaya River, which flows in underground tunnels through the central part of the capital, the investigative agency’s press-service said on Tuesday.

The underground explorer who led the tour has been identified as 31-year-old Konstantin Filippov. He is believed to be among the victims.

Filippov took the group of tourists underground on Sunday just as Moscow was being hit by a massive shower, which saw 40% of the monthly average precipitation falling in an hour and caused localized flooding in some areas. The people in the sewers were swept away as water in the underground system began rising rapidly.

On Sunday evening, the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from the Moskva River not far from the Kremlin. The next day three more bodies were found: two in the same area and another in a sewage collector near the capital’s Paveletsky train station. The search for victims concluded on Tuesday, with the discovery of four more bodies.

According to media reports, a 47-year-old employee of one of Russia’s leading IT companies, Lanit, his 15-year-old daughter and his 17-year-old nephew, as well as a family couple, were among those who participated in the underground excursion.

A criminal case based on the provision of services that don’t meet safety standards was launched after the fatal sewers tour. Two of the organizers of the excursion have been detained – one in Moscow and another in St Petersburg. A suspected third colleague has reportedly flown out of Russia.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Deputy Speaker of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, Boris Chernyshov, has called for criminal liability to be introduced for any breaches of underground facilities and vital city infrastructure, including the organization of tours in such places.