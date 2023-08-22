‘Attack drones’ shot down near Moscow – mayor

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Downed drone damages apartment block in Russia – media
22 Aug, 2023 00:23
Two Ukrainian “attack drones” have been destroyed by air defenses near the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in the early hours of Tuesday. One UAV was shot down over the city of Krasnogorsk, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Moscow, while another one was downed over the village of Chastsy. 

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that a total of four UAVs were used in “terrorist attacks” on Tuesday. Two drones were destroyed in the Moscow Region, and two more were disabled by the means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Bryansk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine, according to the MOD. The Defense Ministry added that no one was hurt.

News agency TASS cited emergency services as saying that the facade of an apartment block in Krasnogorsk has been damaged, as were several cars parked nearby.

Residents are said to have heard louds bangs overnight.News channel Mash posted a dashcam video, which reportedly shows a bright flash from the explosion in Krasnogorsk.

Videos posted to social media show what appear to be drone parts scattered on the pavement in a residential area.

Flights in and out of Moscow’s three main airports – Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Vnukovo – were suspended following the alert. The Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo have since resumed normal operations, news agency TASS said, citing civil aircraft officials.

The MOD previously said that two Ukrainian drones were brought down near Crimea on Monday evening, crashing into the Black Sea.

Kiev has stepped up drone attack on the Russian capital this month, repeatedly targeting its financial district. 

