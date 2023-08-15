US blocking Russians from key Pacific forum – Moscow

Washington is not issuing visas to officials seeking to attend APEC meetings, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said

The US is abusing its role as a host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum by trying to prevent Russian delegates from taking part in the discussions, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said.

In a statement on Telegram on Monday, Anatoly Antonov noted “the absolute unacceptability of Washington’s behavior as a current chair for this recognized multilateral platform,” adding that this applied to a major APEC event in Seattle.

Relations between Moscow and Washington had been marred by a “huge number of irritants,” Antonov continued. This has not only derailed efforts to tackle key challenges such as international terrorism, strategic stability, and climate change, but has also adversely affected cooperation within APEC.

“In addition to the politicization of discussions by incorporating irrelevant topics into the agenda, the US again grossly abuses its host-country status and discriminates [against] Russia’s participation,” the ambassador continued, claiming that Washington is both refusing to issue entry visas to Russian delegates and denying them the opportunity to particiapte in sessions via video link.

APEC is an international organization that comprises 21 countries, including Russia, and accounts for nearly 40% of the world’s population, as well as around 60% of global GDP. The summit will be held in San Francisco, California, between November 12 and 18.

Despite the best efforts of Moscow’s embassy in Washington to help Russian delegates represent their country’s interests on US soil, “the forthcoming APEC summit in San Francisco in November raises serious concern,” Antonov stated.

“We demand from the US administration to responsibly fulfill its commitments as a host of the forum,” he said, explaining that this should include the issuance of all necessary entry permits. These should be granted “not at the last minute” in the midst of an event that is already underway or has already concluded.

In late July, the White House signaled that it would work with Russia, and all other APEC economies, “to ensure appropriate participation in San Francisco.” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had yet to make an official decision on whether to attend the event, adding that Russia did not expect the US to extend an invitation to President Vladimir Putin.