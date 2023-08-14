icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Aug, 2023 11:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine to compete at 2024 Olympics on one condition

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will have to perform under neutral flags, Kiev insists
Ukraine to compete at 2024 Olympics on one condition
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian team at the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics © Getty Images / Jeff Gross

Ukrainian athletes will take part at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris only if athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned from performing under their national flags, Kiev’s Sports Minister Vadim Gutzeit said during an interview with Kyodo News published on Monday. 

“If the Russian Federation and the Belarusian Federation will participate under their own flag, we will not participate in this Olympics,” Gutzeit told the outlet. 

Earlier this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would reconsider a blanket ban on all athletes from Russia and Belarus, and would allow them to return to international competition under certain “recommendations.”  

The proposals include Russian and Belarusian athletes competing without their national flags and anthems. They must also never have been contracted to the Russian or Belarusian militaries or security agencies, and must never have publicly supported Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. 

IOC officials also noted that the recommendations only apply to individual athletes and not to teams, which they insist should remain banned. 

Ukraine, as well as several other European states such as Poland and Germany, initially rejected the IOC’s decision. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called for a complete boycott of the Olympic Games, as well as any other international competitions where athletes from Russia and Belarus were allowed to take part.

Fencing federation to change rules after Russian handshake is snubbed – media
Read more
Fencing federation to change rules after Russian handshake is snubbed – media

However, Kiev softened its stance last month and gave the green light for Ukrainians to perform at international competitions, as long as Russians and Belarusians were present as neutral athletes. 

Moscow has condemned the IOC’s recommendations, calling them “unreasonable, legally void and excessive.” Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said that the requirement to compete under a neutral flag amounts to “human rights abuse” as well as a breach of Olympic principles and the UN Charter. 

The 2024 Olympic Games are set to take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The IOC has already issued invitations to all countries except Russia and Belarus. The question of the participation of athletes from the two nations remains unresolved.

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
‘At the front, you start looking at things differently’: An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict
‘He doesn’t have a home now. It was burned down by a mob’: Children from India’s Manipur bear the brunt of ethnic conflict ExclusiveFEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Niger coup
0:00
27:31
‘India will NOT play anyone else’s games’ – Shashi Tharoor on BRICS, Ukraine and relations with the US
0:00
28:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies