Drone downed over Russian territory

The Defense Ministry said the UAV was destroyed over Belgorod Region, with no casualties or damage caused

Russian air defenses shot down a drone over Belgorod Region in the early hours of Sunday, the Defense Ministry has revealed, blaming Ukraine for the foiled attack.

In a post on its Telegram channel, the ministry said: “Today at about 04:00 an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime involving one plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle, against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, was thwarted.”

Military officials noted that the incident did not cause any casualties or material damage.

On Saturday afternoon, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram that a UAV had been downed in Shebekino district near the border with Ukraine, but that he had no information regarding possible destruction.

Belgorod Region has repeatedly come under cross-border fire since Russia launched its military campaign last February. Dozens of civilians have been killed or injured in drone and artillery strikes on the region.

Late last month, Governor Gladkov reported that Kiev’s military had fired cluster munitions on Belgorod Region.