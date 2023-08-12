icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2023 06:55
Massive drone attack intercepted over Crimea

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defenses downed 20 Ukrainian UAVs, with no casualties on the ground
FILE PHOTO of Russian electronic warfare service member ©  Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/RIA Novosti

Russian air defenses brought down 20 drones in the early hours of Saturday over Crimea, the Defense Ministry has revealed, calling the incursion an attempted “terrorist attack” by Ukraine.

The ministry wrote on Telegram that 14 UAVs were shot down, while six others were incapacitated by electronic warfare.

There were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack,” the ministry noted.

The statement added that the destroyed drones had targeted unspecified facilities on the peninsula.

Several hours earlier, Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to Crimea’s leader Sergey Aksenov, wrote on his Telegram channel that “air defenses had been activated over various parts of Crimea.

Air defenses down drone over Moscow – mayor READ MORE: Air defenses down drone over Moscow – mayor

Last Friday, the Russian military reported that it had downed ten plane-type UAVs and three more other drones which had attempted to strike Crimea’s critical infrastructure.

In late July, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had foiled a similar attack, involving some 25 UAVs.

Earlier that month, a raid by Ukrainian naval drones severely damaged a roadway section of the Crimean Bridge linking the peninsula to mainland Russia. The attack claimed the lives of a Russian married couple, while injuring their teenage daughter.

Crimea, which serves as the key base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a major logistics hub for its military, has seen numerous UAV and missile raids in recent months, with Moscow attributing them to Kiev.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Kiev’s attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to distract from its faltering offensive, which has been going on for more than two months but has failed to gain any ground.

