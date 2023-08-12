icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2023 12:00
Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad Region

Both pilots on board the S-30 have died, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry
Sukhoi Su-30 multirole fighter aircraft. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Golenkov

A Russian S-30 fighter jet crashed in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on Saturday, military officials have told reporters. Both pilots died in the incident.

On August 12, a SU-30 jet crashed during a training flight in Kaliningrad Region,” the statement from the Western Military District was quoted as saying by Russian media.

Officials added that the aircraft was not carrying ammunition at the time, and that according to preliminary findings, it went down due to a technical fault.

