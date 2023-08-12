Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad Region

Both pilots on board the S-30 have died, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry

A Russian S-30 fighter jet crashed in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on Saturday, military officials have told reporters. Both pilots died in the incident.

“On August 12, a SU-30 jet crashed during a training flight in Kaliningrad Region,” the statement from the Western Military District was quoted as saying by Russian media.

Officials added that the aircraft was not carrying ammunition at the time, and that according to preliminary findings, it went down due to a technical fault.