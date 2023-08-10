Russia proposes visa-free travel deal to India

Moscow earlier introduced visa-free entry for groups from China and Iran

Russia has proposed a regime with India that will allow tourists from both nations to visit each other’s countries without visas if they travel in organized groups, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

Speaking to Russia 24 TV, Reshetnikov noted that Moscow had already launched a similar scheme with China. “India is up next. We have sent them a proposal. For now, it is being negotiated through diplomatic channels; we’ll speed up [the process],” he said.

The minister also said the nation’s tourism industry is facing the challenge of restoring the number of tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic levels, which has also been affected by the stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

On August 1, Russia and China reinstated a visa-free travel agreement for tourist groups that was first negotiated in 2000, but suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal applies to groups of at least five people traveling on a single itinerary and program. A similar arrangement was also reached between Russia and Iran.

On the same day, Russia also rolled out a scheme allowing foreign citizens from 55 countries to obtain an electronic visa for a fee of about $52. The document is valid for 60 days and allows the holder to stay in the country for no more than 16 days.

The list of countries whose residents can apply for an e-visa includes many European nations that have been labeled ‘unfriendly’ by Russia over their decision to support the sanctions on Moscow. The policy is consistent with President Vladimir Putin’s statement last year when he welcomed foreign visitors from any country and signaled that Moscow had no plans to impose visa restrictions in retaliation to similar moves by the EU.