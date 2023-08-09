Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow

Two unmanned aircraft heading toward the Russian capital have been shot down by air defenses

Two drones were shot down while trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the officials, the attempted terrorist attack resulted in no casualties or destruction.

“At night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drones was thwarted over the Moscow region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Both UAVs were destroyed by the air defenses. According to Sobyanin, one of them was shot down to the south of the capital, while another was destroyed over the M1 highway, which runs from Moscow to the border with Belarus.

The officials did not provide any further details on the incident, and the type of the drone used remains unclear.

A video shared on social media is believed to show the moment one of the drones was hit by the air defenses. In a short clip apparently filmed by a CCTV camera, a flash can be seen accompanied by the sound of an explosion.

On Sunday, another UAV was shot while trying to strike Moscow. The attempted attack didn’t cause any casualties or damage on the ground.

Ukrainian UAVs reached the Russian capital on July 30 and again on August 1, both times hitting the city’s financial district. The military said both incidents took place after electronic countermeasures were deployed against the aircraft.