icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2023 03:59
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow

Two unmanned aircraft heading toward the Russian capital have been shot down by air defenses
Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow
©  Sputnik / Alexander Wilf

Two drones were shot down while trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the officials, the attempted terrorist attack resulted in no casualties or destruction.

“At night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by drones was thwarted over the Moscow region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Both UAVs were destroyed by the air defenses. According to Sobyanin, one of them was shot down to the south of the capital, while another was destroyed over the M1 highway, which runs from Moscow to the border with Belarus.

The officials did not provide any further details on the incident, and the type of the drone used remains unclear.

A video shared on social media is believed to show the moment one of the drones was hit by the air defenses. In a short clip apparently filmed by a CCTV camera, a flash can be seen accompanied by the sound of an explosion.

On Sunday, another UAV was shot while trying to strike Moscow. The attempted attack didn’t cause any casualties or damage on the ground.

Ukrainian UAVs reached the Russian capital on July 30 and again on August 1, both times hitting the city’s financial district. The military said both incidents took place after electronic countermeasures were deployed against the aircraft.

READ MORE: Russian port city targeted by naval drones – MOD

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies