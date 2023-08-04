icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2023 03:40
Russian port city targeted by naval drones – MOD

Witnesses reported gunfire and at least one explosion at sea just off the coast of Novorossiysk
Russian port city targeted by naval drones – MOD
Russian patrol vessels have engaged and destroyed two incoming naval drones near the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar region, the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement on Friday morning.

Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the city of Novorossiysk, which hosts a major Russian naval base, using two unmanned boats, both of which were detected and destroyed, the Russian military said.

Emergency services previously confirmed the sound of “explosions” in the area, according to RIA Novosti, but officials have yet to share further details of the incident.

Multiple videos shared by Readovka, Mash, SHOT and other popular digital media showed what appeared to be gunfire by a patrol boat, and an unidentified object burning and exploding not far from the shore.

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard across the shore settlements of Myskhako, Yuzhnaya Ozereevka and Abrau-Dyurso.

The Russian military repeatedly reported on Ukrainian attempts to strike vessels and port cities with naval drones, which were mostly thwarted by Russian defense systems. Moscow also stated that the Ukrainian forces had taken advantage of the grain corridors to stage attacks.

CNN showcases ‘Ukrainian drones that attacked Crimean Bridge’ READ MORE: CNN showcases ‘Ukrainian drones that attacked Crimean Bridge’

On Wednesday, Ukraine attacked Russian military ship escorting a civilian vessel in the Black Sea with a speedboat-type drone, according to the Defense Ministry. The ministry reported a similar attack on Tuesday, saying it involved three naval drones targeting civilian Russian vessels sailing towards the Bosphorus. The convoys’ escorts thwarted the attacks in both cases.

CNN recently bragged about having gained rare access to a secret Ukrainian naval facility that was used to set the stage for a maritime drone attack on the Crimean Bridge in which two civilians were killed.

