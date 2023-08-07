Half of Russians believe their country is a ‘great power’ – poll

Nearly two-thirds of respondents also said they believe Russia’s leadership has a long-term strategy for the country’s development

More Russians than ever believe their country to be one of the world’s “great powers,” according to a survey conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

The sociologists polled some 1,600 people by phone in late June, and reported that one in two respondents (50%) said they consider Russia to be a great power. In 2020 the view was shared by 37%, and in 2003 by a mere 12%, the researchers noted.

Just over a quarter of those polled said they believe their country will become a “great power” in the next 15 to 20 years, while 17% did not agree with that notion.

VTsIOM’s report also noted that the country’s development prospects have become more transparent, with 46% of respondents saying Russia has a predictable future. Two years ago, 36% shared that opinion.

“The matter is not limited to the growth of confidence in the predictability of the future. Over the past two years, there have been more Russians among those who can clearly imagine what Russia will be like in five years,” VTsIOM noted.

According to the poll results, 42% said that they have a clear understanding of what their country will look like in the near future, compared to 28% in 2021. Additionally, 72% predicted that the situation in Russia will notably improve in the next 8-10 years, while 25% said they had no clear expectations for the country.

The survey showed an overall rise in optimism about Russia’s future, and confidence that the national leadership has a long-term strategy. The share of those who trust President Vladimir Putin and his government to steer Russia in the right direction has risen from 40% to 57% in the past two years, while those with the opposing view declined from 29% in 2021 to 21% in the latest poll.