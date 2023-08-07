icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2023 16:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Former FIFA World Cup star joins Russian Army (VIDEO)

Andrey Solomatin, a previous winner of the Russian Premier League, has signed a contract with the Defense Ministry
Former FIFA World Cup star joins Russian Army (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: Andrey Solomatin (C) is seen during a friendly match between Russian and Israeli national teams in Moscow, Russia, on August 16, 2000. ©  Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeynikov

Former Russian football player Andrey Solomatin has joined the Russian Army to take part in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. The former Lokomotiv and CSKA player called on other Russian football stars to support their fans fighting on the frontlines.

Solomatin appeared in a video published on the Mash Telegram channel on Monday. The former football player can be seen wearing a military uniform and armor while apparently being deployed to a Russian frontline position.

The former international says in the footage that he had “joined the Espanola Special Forces unit” and “is near Bakhmut.” The strategic Donbass city known as Artyomovsk in Russia was taken by Russian forces earlier this year.

Initially created as a volunteer battalion, the Espanola unit was established by football fans from several Russian clubs, including CSKA, which Solomatin used to play for. It was formed shortly after the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The battalion’s soldiers both fight on the frontlines and train new recruits, most of whom come from various football fanclubs.

In his video address, Solomatin called on fellow football stars to do more to support Russian soldiers fighting on the frontlines, including those from the Espanola battalion. “There are guys here, who followed their clubs, who followed you across the country, spending their last money on football tickets,” he said, adding that “these guys now need… support from you.”

Number of Russians who joined army in 2023 revealed
Read more
Number of Russians who joined army in 2023 revealed

The former player urged other football stars to “turn their faces” towards their fans, adding that he was himself “proud” to have joined the Espanola battalion. Solomatin had earlier traveled to Donbass on several humanitarian missions, during which he also delivered food and supplies for the ‘football fan’ battalion.

He previously praised the battalion by saying he had never seen “such unity among the fans of various clubs at any time.”

Solomatin appeared at the FIFA World Cup with the Russian national team in 2002. He won the Russian Premier League championship while playing with CSKA Moscow in the following year. He was runner-up in the competition six times while playing for CSKA, Lokomotiv and Kuban. In 2005, he also played for the now-defunct Ukrainian football club, Obolon.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
Profile of a warmonger: Jake Sullivan
0:00
24:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies